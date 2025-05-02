Featured

New TOR MD pledges to revive refinery; blames NPP for mismanagement

Benjamin Xornam Glover Business News May - 02 - 2025 , 15:21

The newly appointed acting Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Edmond Kombat, has expressed his determination to address the challenges that have brought the state-owned oil refinery to its knees.

TOR, which is currently shut down, has the capacity to refine about 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd). The plant, however, is grappling with numerous issues, including broken-down equipment and a significant debt burden.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Graphic Online on Friday, May 2, 2025, Mr Kombat described the refinery’s problems as largely financial in nature.

Assessment

He attributed the facility’s decline to what he described as “pure mismanagement” under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“We inherited a debt of $517 million left by the previous administration. The Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) unit has not operated since 2019, and the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) has not run since 2021,” he revealed.

“Also, the pipelines are corroded and non-functional. About 25 tanks are currently out of service and need to be brought back online. We have to work hard to ensure we bring the plant back to life,” he added.

Mr Kombat, who was serving as Acting Deputy MD before his appointment, replaces Dr Yussif Sulemana, who has been reassigned as Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition. He described TOR as a viable national asset and pledged his full commitment to its revival.

“TOR is a national asset. When properly managed, it will benefit the entire country. The refinery has the potential, when fully operational, to meet 60 per cent of Ghana’s petroleum needs,” he stated.

He further noted that TOR directly employs over 800 people, with an additional 4,000 employed indirectly through its operations.

According to Mr Kombat, Ghana currently spends about $400 million monthly on refined petroleum imports—a cost he believes could be drastically reduced if TOR becomes operational again. He vowed to change the narrative surrounding the refinery’s inefficiencies.

Debt

Mr Kombat disclosed that TOR owes various staff-related payments, including SSNIT contributions and other statutory deductions. He estimated that it would require between $250 million and $400 million over the medium to long term to fully turn around the refinery’s operations.

He emphasised that the new management team is ready to reset the refinery and restructure its operations.

“We need capital injection into the refinery to undertake critical maintenance,” he said, adding that he was optimistic about reviving TOR within seven to nine months.

“I believe I am more than capable of doing this because I have been here before. I was here in 2015 and 2016. At that time, we brought the refinery back before we left office,” he said.

Aligning himself with President Mahama’s "Reset Agenda," Mr Kombat noted that with the right technical competence and resources, the refinery’s fortunes could be turned around.

He expressed confidence in the support of TOR’s workers and management, stating: “I have a very good relationship with the two unions at TOR. I also have a good relationship with management. They believe in my expertise and what I bring on board to help change the fortunes of TOR.”