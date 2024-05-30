Featured

Inaugural GhIE, Prof. Douglas Boateng Annual Lecture set for May 30

Business Desk Report Business News May - 30 - 2024 , 03:03

THE Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) in partnership with a renowned international chartered director and industrial engineer, Professor Douglas Boateng, is set to hold an annual lecture series on industrialisation, supply chain management and governance at the Ghana Institution of Engineering Conference Room on May 30, 2024, on the theme: “Engineering, Industrialisation, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Strategic Sourcing: The Inextricable Links”.

Advertisement

The event, dubbed: 'The GhIE/Professor Douglas Boateng Annual Lecture Series’, will serve as an annual platform to promote knowledge exchange and advancement in the fields of industrialisation, engineering and international trade in Ghana and the rest of the continent.

A release issued in Accra yesterday said: “Through engaging and insightful presentations, the lecture will explore the symbiotic relationship between strategic sourcing strategies and the advancement of industrial sectors, offering insights into how engineering innovation can catalyse sustainable development and regional integration across Africa.”

AfCFTA success

Commenting on the event, Prof. Douglas Boateng noted that AfCFTA 's long-term success is inextricably linked to engineering, sourcing practices and industrialisation. “It is only proper to have a platform such as this, to have salient conversations on harnessing these resources for the collective good of our nation and the continent at large.”

“This initiative will enable us to leverage engineering prowess to unlock Africa’s vast potential within the global landscape. I am confident that this lecture series will propel us towards sustainable development and foster deeper regional integration.” Prof. Douglas Boateng added.

Promoting excellence

President of GhIE, Kwabena Bempong, said: "The upcoming lecture series reflects our commitment to promoting excellence and driving innovation in engineering.

“We are confident that the insights and expertise shared through this platform will contribute significantly to highlighting the role of industrialisation, engineering and the AfCFTA towards the nation’s development and sustained regional integration across the continent,” he noted.

He indicated that “the lecture will help stimulate value-driven dialogue, industrial innovation, competitiveness and productivity improvements, which are fundamental to Ghana and the rest of the continent's industrialisation and economic developmental agenda”.

The inaugural GhIE/Professor Douglas Boateng Annual Lecture will bring together stakeholders from academia, industry captains, C-suite executives, politicians, government, and civil society groups to explore strategies and solutions for advancing the industrialisation agenda of Ghana and the rest of the Continent.

The lecture is poised to become a seminal event on Ghana and the rest of the continent’s engineering calendar exploring the role of engineering and other sectors for the sustained growth and development of the continent and beyond.