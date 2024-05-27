Next article: Unilever Ghana announces first dividend since 2019 following strong performance

Bank of Ghana holds policy rate at 29 per cent

May - 27 - 2024

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has maintained its Monetary Policy Rate at 29 percent, citing a slightly elevated inflation profile on account of recent exchange rate pressures and adjustments in transportation fares.

However, it said the projections showed that inflation would remain within the monetary policy consultation clause of 13 to 17% at the end of the year.

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Central Bank made the announcements during a press briefing following the Bank’s 118th Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Accra on Monday.

