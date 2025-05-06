Featured

Giant sets sail in Tema

Maclean Kwofi Business News May - 06 - 2025 , 09:15

The Tema Port has further solidified its position as West Africa’s most advanced trade gateway, with the arrival of MSC Türkiye—one of the world’s largest container vessels—on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

This milestone visit, following the recent arrival of MSC Diletta (on Easter Sunday, April 20), marks a significant step forward in positioning Tema as a major transshipment and trade hub along the West African coast.

With a capacity of 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), MSC Türkiye now stands as one of the biggest container ships ever to call not just Ghana, but the entire sub-Saharan African region.

The 400-metre-long, 61.3-metre-wide vessel is part of MSC’s Megamax-24 class and features cutting-edge technology that enhances fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions—further reflecting MSC’s commitment to sustainable shipping.

A high-profile ceremony was held to welcome the arrival of the massive container ship, attended by prominent dignitaries, including Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nipke; the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono; the Director of the Port of Tema, Tebon Zumah; the Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier General Ashong Annan; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meridian Port Services (MPS), Mohamed Samara; the Managing Director (MD) of MSC Ghana, Garmy Sy, and other senior officials from the port, customs and shipping industries.

Ghana’s capacity

The minister stated that the country possesses the necessary capacity, facilities and human resources to effectively handle all types of vessels in the maritime industry.

“I want to tell the business world that Ghana has the capacity, facilities and human resource base to be able to handle all vessels or ships in the maritime trade. And, we are prepared to provide and improve upon our facilities,” he said.

He said this development aligned closely with the ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), providing critical infrastructure to support intra-African trade and broader economic integration.

Over the coming years, MPS Terminal Three is poised to receive more ultra-large container vessels regularly, highlighting the port’s readiness to handle the growing demands of global shipping.

The improved efficiency and shorter transit times make Tema a preferred first port of call for several key trade routes, opening up fresh opportunities for manufacturers, exporters and the agroindustry in Ghana and beyond.

The arrival of MSC Türkiye is more than a milestone; it is a signal of West Africa’s growing stature in global maritime trade.

Commitment

The MD of MSC Ghana said by deploying vessels of this magnitude, MSC affirmed its commitment to the economic development of the sub-region and consolidated its role as a leading logistics partner in Africa.

She said this strategic initiative embodied a clear vision to connect Africa to the rest of the world through MSC’s extensive maritime and terrestrial network, which enabled the provision of door-to-door solutions, ensuring smooth and efficient logistics across the continent.

“The arrival of 24,000 TEU ultra-large container vessels on African shores marks not only a major milestone for MSC but also reflects our dedication to strengthening trade infrastructure, driving economic growth across West Africa, and supporting local communities.

“These vessels represent progress—bringing new opportunities, creating jobs, and fueling Ghana’s long-term development,” he said.

Proud milestone

Mr Samara said bringing the vessel to Tema Port was a proud milestone for Ghana and MPS Terminal.

He said this vessel represented a new chapter in maritime connectivity, reinforcing the commitment to improving trade routes and accelerating regional economic development.

“This is the fulfilment of a vision we set in motion back in 2019 at the Go-Live of Terminal Three.

“We built this terminal to welcome the world’s largest ships. Today, with the arrival of MSC Türkiye, we see that vision come to life. It stands as a testament to our shareholders’ continued investment and belief in the future of West African trade,” he said.

MSC Türkiye operation

The MSC Türkiye operates on the Africa Express Service, a dedicated maritime service operated by MSC that links major ports in Asia and West Africa.

Since its inception, the service has steadily optimised transit times and expanded its port network. MPS Terminal Three is the first port of call for this service, delivering faster turnaround and direct connections between Ghana, the Far East and Southeast Asia.

Before docking in Tema, the MSC Türkiye made port calls in Shanghai, Nansha, Shekou, Vungtau, Singapore and Vizhinjam International Seaport. It completed the voyage to Tema in just 17 days, surpassing the typical 21-day transit time from Asia, a notable achievement in shipping efficiency.

At MPS Terminal Three, the vessel discharged and loaded cargo destined for Ghana, the Sahel region, and other coastal West African nations. From Tema, it will continue its journey to Lomé, Abidjan, Kribi, and back to the Far East. Cargo for other regional markets will be transhipped via feeder vessels, further enhancing connectivity across the sub-region.