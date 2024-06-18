Featured

Ghanaian stars on the move: Partey close to big Saudi deal, Bukari begins life in America

As the summer transfer window heats up, Ghanaian footballers are making significant moves, underscoring their growing influence in the global football market.

Notable among these moves are Thomas Partey’s potential transfer to Saudi Arabia and Osman Bukari’s transition to Major League Soccer, highlighting the diverse opportunities available to Ghanaian players.

Ghanaian star Thomas Partey finds himself at a crossroads this summer. After a gruelling season in Europe and leading the Black Stars in their World Cup qualifying campaign, Partey has been enjoying a well-deserved break in Ghana.

However, while celebrating his birthday with friends last Saturday, the Arsenal midfielder was acutely aware that his future at the London club hangs in the balance, amid intensifying interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

For the second consecutive year, Partey has attracted attention from the Saudi Pro League.

Sources close to Arsenal indicate that the club is now willing to entertain offers for the Ghanaian international, as he enters the final season of his current contract.

Reports reaching Graphic Business suggest that Arsenal are prepared to sell Partey for a fee in the region of £20m to £25m.

Following an injury-plagued 2023/24 season, during which he made just 16 appearances, the club appears ready to move on.