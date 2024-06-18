Ghanaian stars on the move: Partey close to big Saudi deal, Bukari begins life in America
As the summer transfer window heats up, Ghanaian footballers are making significant moves, underscoring their growing influence in the global football market.
Advertisement
Notable among these moves are Thomas Partey’s potential transfer to Saudi Arabia and Osman Bukari’s transition to Major League Soccer, highlighting the diverse opportunities available to Ghanaian players.
Ghanaian star Thomas Partey finds himself at a crossroads this summer. After a gruelling season in Europe and leading the Black Stars in their World Cup qualifying campaign, Partey has been enjoying a well-deserved break in Ghana.
However, while celebrating his birthday with friends last Saturday, the Arsenal midfielder was acutely aware that his future at the London club hangs in the balance, amid intensifying interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.
For the second consecutive year, Partey has attracted attention from the Saudi Pro League.
Sources close to Arsenal indicate that the club is now willing to entertain offers for the Ghanaian international, as he enters the final season of his current contract.
Reports reaching Graphic Business suggest that Arsenal are prepared to sell Partey for a fee in the region of £20m to £25m.
Following an injury-plagued 2023/24 season, during which he made just 16 appearances, the club appears ready to move on.
Partey’s agents are reportedly working tirelessly to secure the best possible deal for their client, who played a limited role in Arsenal’s domestic and European campaigns last season.
According to the UK’s TEAMtalk, representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have approached Partey about a move to the Saudi Pro League for the 2024/25 season.
The Football Insider and other sources confirm that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to offload the midfielder, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for €50 million.
Partey was one of Arteta’s first major signings, part of a strategy to transform Arsenal from a struggling team into a potential Premier League contender.
The club reportedly plans to reinvest the funds from Partey’s sale into acquiring a younger midfielder.
Despite his reputation and a hefty wage bill estimated at £200,000 per week, Partey has struggled with injuries since his big-money move, rarely managing to stay fit for an extended period.
A number of Saudi Pro League clubs showed interest in Partey at the end of last season, but he remained at Arsenal.
Now, it seems the club is ready to cut its losses and allow him to leave, with the Saudis poised to make a lucrative offer.
Insiders believe a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, as the European summer transfer window heats up.
New life
Meanwhile, Ghanaian star Osman Bukari is set to begin a new chapter in American football, having signed a three-year contract with Major League Soccer side Austin FC.
This move marks the first major deal involving a Ghanaian player this summer and underscores the growing trend of Ghanaian players moving to the United States, even in their prime.
Austin FC recently announced the signing of Bukari from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade for a reported fee of €7 million.
Advertisement
However, the 25-year-old forward will not be eligible to play for his new club until the transfer window opens on July 18.
Bukari had the option to leave Red Star earlier this year when Chicago Fire made an offer of around $11m (£8.5m), according to MozzaSport, but he chose to remain in Serbia until now.
In addition to Bukari’s move, Black Stars youngster Ibrahim Osman is set to join English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion from FC Nordsjaelland in a £16m deal this summer.
Bukari’s transfer to Major League Soccer, however, highlights the increasing appeal of the USA as a destination for Ghanaian footballers.
Advertisement
Bukari's impressive performances in the Serbian League and the UEFA Champions League are expected to boost the Black Stars’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana faces Mali on Thursday and the Central African Republic next Monday in Kumasi, as coach Otto Addo aims to revitalize the team’s campaign.
Despite scoring only three goals in 17 appearances for Ghana, Bukari has a significant influence on the national team.
His club career statistics are even more impressive, with 47 goals and 55 assists in 205 matches across stints with Red Star Belgrade, Nantes (France), Gent (Belgium), and AS Trenčín (Slovakia).
Advertisement
Bukari has also featured in six UEFA Champions League matches, including a memorable goal against Manchester City this past season.
As Partey contemplates a potential move to Saudi Arabia and Bukari prepares to embark on his American adventure, these developments reflect the dynamic and ever-changing nature of football careers. Both players are at pivotal points, with opportunities that could significantly shape their professional trajectories.
For Partey, a fresh start in the Middle East could provide the stability and playing time he needs. For Bukari, the move to Austin FC represents a chance to make a mark in a growing league and continue his upward trajectory.