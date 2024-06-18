Previous article: Ghanaian stars on the move: Partey close to big Saudi deal, Bukari begins life in America

Featured

Japan Motors holds 5th Foton stakeholder engagement in Tamale

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 02:53

JAPAN Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC), sole distributor of Foton range of vehicles, has held its fifth Foton stakeholder engagement in Tamale to interact and address concerns.

Advertisement

Representatives from companies in the manufacturing, logistics, transport, construction, oil and gas, energy and the mining industries took part in the engagement.

It enabled the company also to introduce the lineup of Foton heavy-duty trucks with GTL series powered to the industry.

Foton light duty trucks, including the Auman E 4T, Auman S 6T, Auman 8T new generation trucks were also showcased at the event.

The fifth edition of the stakeholder engagement made presentations on the features of the latest generation Foton trucks followed by an interactive forum where customer feedback was addressed.

Officials of JMTC and Foton who led the engagement included the Executive Director-JMTC, Nouhad Kalmoni; the General Manager, Sales and Marketing-JMTC, Amine Kabbara, the Foton-Brand Sales Manager in charge of Light Duty and passenger vehicles, Freeman Medegli, Foton Brand Sales Manager in Charge of Heavy Duty trucks, Abdul Rahaman Osman, the Marketing Manager of JMTC, Mabel OffeI, and Calvin Lan from Foton Motor.

Transporation

In his address, Mr Kabbara stated that transportation was a very important aspect of business growth, hence the reason for organising the stakeholder engagement regularly across the country by Japan Motors and Foton.

He described the Foton range of trucks as the ideal logistics solutions that suited various industries.