Japan Motors holds 5th Foton stakeholder engagement in Tamale
JAPAN Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC), sole distributor of Foton range of vehicles, has held its fifth Foton stakeholder engagement in Tamale to interact and address concerns.
Representatives from companies in the manufacturing, logistics, transport, construction, oil and gas, energy and the mining industries took part in the engagement.
It enabled the company also to introduce the lineup of Foton heavy-duty trucks with GTL series powered to the industry.
Foton light duty trucks, including the Auman E 4T, Auman S 6T, Auman 8T new generation trucks were also showcased at the event.
The fifth edition of the stakeholder engagement made presentations on the features of the latest generation Foton trucks followed by an interactive forum where customer feedback was addressed.
Officials of JMTC and Foton who led the engagement included the Executive Director-JMTC, Nouhad Kalmoni; the General Manager, Sales and Marketing-JMTC, Amine Kabbara, the Foton-Brand Sales Manager in charge of Light Duty and passenger vehicles, Freeman Medegli, Foton Brand Sales Manager in Charge of Heavy Duty trucks, Abdul Rahaman Osman, the Marketing Manager of JMTC, Mabel OffeI, and Calvin Lan from Foton Motor.
Transporation
In his address, Mr Kabbara stated that transportation was a very important aspect of business growth, hence the reason for organising the stakeholder engagement regularly across the country by Japan Motors and Foton.
He described the Foton range of trucks as the ideal logistics solutions that suited various industries.
“Foton has been in Ghana for over 16 years and has evolved over the period to become what it is today. Foton has reached a very great stage of its story,” he stated.
The JMTC General Manager, Sales and Marketing, said the vehicles offered a comprehensive line-up of products with excellent quality and competitive and affordable prices.
Mr Kabbara informed the gathering that together with Foton, a technical training centre had been established in West Africa to provide more support to customers.
He, therefore, gave an assurance that the group would continue to develop and improve by providing the latest technology convenient for the market plus the availability of quality spare parts to drive the course.
For his part, Mr Lan from Foton Motor called on the Ghanaian market and beyond to trust the Foton brand as a global leading commercial vehicle with enough capacity to provide professional sales and after-sales support to promote businesses.