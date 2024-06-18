Next article: Ghanaian stars on the move: Partey close to big Saudi deal, Bukari begins life in America

Dano Milk commits to quality, affordability amidst economic challenges

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 03:14

Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk has reaffirmed its commitment to provide high-quality, affordable dairy products to consumers, addressing the rising cost of living.

With an extensive range of products designed to meet diverse consumer needs, the company is striving to ensure that nutritious options remain accessible to all.

“We want everyone to recognise that milk is like a superfood that takes care of our general well-being and we want to encourage everyone no matter the age to try and incorporate milk in their daily meals so that we can all stay healthy.

Arla Food remains committed to providing affordable dairy to the people of Ghana. We recognise that living conditions have become generally high and that's why we have different variants of products so that everyone can afford," the Marketing Manager for Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko, said.

World Milk Day

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a donation to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra to commemorate this year’s World Milk Day.

The company donated its nutritious milk products worth GH¢52,000 to parents and children at some selected hospitals in the country including Tema General Hospital.

Significance

He said despite the current economic challenges, it was important to prioritise healthy living.

“At Arla Foods, we believe in the significance of nutritious and affordable dairy options. This belief drives us to ensure that Dano Milk and its related products remain within reach for people from all walks of life.