NIB supports country’s industrialisation drive — MD

Emmanuel Bonney Business News May - 06 - 2025 , 14:01

The Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB) PLC, Dr Doli-Wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Seidu Zakaria, has given an assurnace that the bank will support the country’s industrialisation drive.

He said entities the bank had supported so far were doing very well and "that is the blueprint of NIB"

"When we do that, we create more jobs. When we do that, we support more industries.

"For my tenure, I will initiate supporting three industries or three individuals through special moderate loans or investing in what we call equity interest in those organisations, three in each region to bring it to 48," he emphasised.

Dr Zakaria said this at the inauguration of the seven newly elected executives of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) of the bank in Accra last Wednesday.

They are Robert Afrifa Twumasi, Chairman; Prince Kofi Adzah, Vice Chairman; Mary Donkor Kwobuk, Secretary; Obed Kwasi Ganyaglo, First Trustee; Adjoa Amankrah Eduah, Second Trustee; Michael Kuuku Abban, Youth Representative, and Irene Osei Tanoh, Women's Representative.

Dr Zakaria said the biggest asset in every organisation was the human being.

“I have, by the grace of God, been able to run successful businesses for the last two decades, and if you want your business to succeed, do not joke with the human capital.

“One way they will support you is for you to be honest and transparent.

When they see the balance sheet, they will either be in a better position to support you or otherwise,” he said.

He said when he came in and the concern was about salary increment, “I asked myself what the figures are and what are the expectations?

So I just didn't do it out of any adaption, but I did it based on the figures on the table”.

Management

Dr Zakaria charged management and staff to sit up and work hard by doing everything possible to change the narrative.

“I don’t want to go into politics. But sincerely, NIB was deliberately brought down.

It is not that NIB had challenges,” he said.

He challenged all to be more positive about the bank.

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Morgan Ayawine, who inaugurated the new executive and the union, appreciated the bailout the government gave to the bank in the past year, which enabled it to stand on its feet again after a period of distress.

"But since no institution is perpetually self-sufficient, we would like to use this platform to urge the government to continue supporting the operations of NIB to enable it to stay on course, to render invaluable service to business and industry for the good of the national economy,” Mr Ayawine said.

Relationship

He said the relationship of the union with the management should be nothing less than effective collaboration, to plug any investment loopholes that might have the potential of impacting negatively on the operations of the bank.

"Conversely, management must be confident in the union and trust them to contribute their quota in driving the hope and aspirations of the bank," he emphasised.

Mr Twumasi said with unity and shared commitment, members of the union would seize opportunities to advance the vision of the bank and the welfare of members.

He commended the managing director for his exemplary leadership, dedication and open-door policy towards staff engagements.

He said his assurance to support the newly elected leaders and "your resolve to work to improve the welfare of the staff is evident"

The outgone Chairman of the PMSU, Michael Davies, also narrated the struggle that the past leadership went through last year for its recapitalisation.

He paid tribute to some key personalities who played various roles in that direction.