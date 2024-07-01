Featured

Delta rated Best U.S. airline for 6th consecutive year

Business Desk Report Business News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:36

The Points Guy has recognised Delta as the best U.S. airline for the sixth time since 2018.

The recognition was after compiling data across a diverse range of metrics, including operational reliability, customer experience, network, cost and loyalty offerings, using a weighted formula to arrive at their rankings.

Once again, Delta people are celebrating having been recognised as the Best U.S. airline by The Points Guy—for the sixth time since 2018.

“Delta once again topped the Best Airlines report, proving that consistency is key for travellers as they take to the skies in record numbers,” the Founder of The Points Guy Brian Kelly said.

“We understand that a traveller’s airline choice is a personal decision based on how they like to fly. That’s why we created this resource to help readers make informed decisions,” he added.

It’s another accolade for America’s most awarded airline, which in 2024 alone has been recognised by J.D. Power as the top-ranked airline for First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction and also by Cirium as the Most on-time Airline in North America.

In the same year, the airline was rated the Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list, while Fortune also adjudged the airline as one of the Top 50 Most Admired Companies among others.

“This award speaks to the dedication and capability of our people,” the Executive Vice-President and Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said, adding, “In every season and the face of every challenge, Delta people rise to the occasion and set us apart, year after year.

“This summer, customers can explore Delta’s award-winning network with over 1,770 weekly flights to 80 international destinations—the largest international schedule to date,” Mr Ausband added.

He said with innovations such as “time-saving Delta Digital ID at select airports; fast, free Delta Sync Wi-Fi now available on most domestic flights; efficient and empowering tools such as the revamped Fly Delta app version 6.0 and the much-anticipated Delta One Lounge soon making its debut at New York-JFK; Delta is ready to welcome customers of every stripe onboard for a summer to remember”.