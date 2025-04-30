Next article: See the members of the new GRA board

Contract management demands judgment and practical skills – World Bank official

GraphicOnline Business News Apr - 30 - 2025 , 18:18

The World Bank’s Senior Procurement Specialist and Procurement Hub Coordinator for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Ms Lina Tutunji, has emphasised that contract management involves not only adherence to rules but also sound judgement, negotiation, and practical problem-solving.

Ms Tutunji made the remarks on Monday, April 28, 2025, during her opening address at the commencement of a four-day FIDIC training course on contract management for professionals working on World Bank-funded projects. The training is taking place at the Engineering Centre in Roman Ridge, Accra.

The workshop has drawn 50 participants from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, and The Gambia. All attendees are project staff actively engaged in the implementation of World Bank-financed infrastructure projects across West Africa.

The training, which runs from Monday, April 28 to Friday, June 2, 2025, focuses on the management of contracts under the FIDIC Conditions of Contract, particularly the Red Book.

According to Ms Tutunji, the workshop marks an important milestone in the joint efforts of the World Bank and partner governments to enhance the quality, efficiency, and resilience of infrastructure delivery across the region. This year’s training is the second to be organised in partnership with the Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA).

“As many of you know, sound procurement and contract management are fundamental to the success of any development project. Based on a well-planned and executed procurement, contract management ensures not only that projects are completed on time and within budget, but also that they meet the high standards of quality and sustainability that our communities rightly expect,” Ms Tutunji stated.

She noted that the FIDIC Conditions of Contract, as a globally recognised standard, play a central role in the contractual frameworks employed by the World Bank, particularly for works contracts.

This follows an agreement signed in 2017 between the World Bank and FIDIC, permitting the use of FIDIC standard forms within the Bank’s standard procurement documents. She stressed the importance of understanding the structure, philosophy, and mechanisms within FIDIC contracts, particularly for risk management and dispute resolution.

In his welcome address, the President of the Ghana Consulting Engineers Association, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, described the workshop as timely and essential. He noted that it would equip participants with the tools needed for effective contract management and, crucially, enhance their understanding of contractual clauses.

He introduced the workshop facilitator, Engineer Abdel Hafiz Abdel Moniem, a Chartered Civil Engineer with more than 27 years of experience. He is a FIDIC-certified Contract Manager and holds a Master’s degree in Construction Management. Ing. Bempong praised Engineer Abdel Moniem’s familiarity with African contexts and business practices, describing him as well-suited to deliver impactful training.