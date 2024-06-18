Next article: Blaze Metals certified as member of the Responsible Jewellery Council

Featured

Build Ghana’s financial resilience through FinTech — Expert

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 04:00

The rise in cost of living and economic instability across the world over the past few years has contributed to uneasiness in the financial lives of many people and businesses.

Advertisement

In Ghana, the unstable currency value and growing inflation are biting hard, pushing up the cost of products and services on the market, way faster than salaries can adjust.

The big question remains - how can an individual or business build the ability to withstand these economic shocks and maintain financial stability?

In delivering a thought-provoking presentation to students and industry stakeholders at the University of Ghana Business School’s 44th Management Week celebration, Telecel Ghana's Director of Mobile Financial Services and Digital Transformation, Philip Amoateng shared insights into the power financial technology (FinTech) wields in building the financial resilience of individuals and households, amid the current economic climate.

Resilience

Explaining financial resilience as the ability to withstand unexpected expenses while maintaining financial stability, Mr Amoateng outlined Ghana’s large informal sector, limited access to traditional banking services, the banking sector crisis, the post effect of the domestic debt exchange programme and economic volatility as some of the key challenges currently facing the financial sector, which are hindering financial resilience of individuals and businesses.

Fintech has laid the foundation for unbanked people to enter the formal financial services economy as mobile money services have improved access and convenience of making transactions. It has allowed customers to access savings and loan products to help achieve their financial goals and aspirations.

Between 2020 and 2021, Ghana recorded an impressive 58.5 per cent growth in mobile money and digital financial services, a testament to the critical role FinTech plays in bridging the financial services gap.

Mr Amoateng also attributed the growth to the Bank of Ghana's proactive policies to promote financial inclusion in Ghana.