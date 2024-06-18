Blaze Metals certified as member of the Responsible Jewellery Council
BLAZE Metals FZ-LLC, a leader in the precious metals industry, has been certified as a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) for a three-year duration.
This certification solidifies Blaze Metals' commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethical, human rights, social and environmental practices in the global jewellery supply chain.
The RJC certification is awarded to companies that demonstrate a rigorous adherence to responsible business practices.
This includes a comprehensive audit process, ensuring compliance with the RJC Code of Practices, which encompasses a wide range of criteria including ethical sourcing, human rights, labour rights and environmental impact.
Oheneba Prince Kofi Poku, CEO of Blaze Metals FZ-LLC, expressed his pride in achieving that significant milestone: "Becoming a certified member of the Responsible
Jewellery Council is a testament to Blaze Metals' unwavering dedication to ethical practices and sustainability.
This certification not only enhances our credibility and reputation in the market but also reinforces our commitment to our customers and partners. We are honoured to join the ranks of other esteemed members who share our vision for a responsible and transparent supply chain. Over the next three years, we will continue to uphold and exceed the standards set by the RJC, ensuring that our operations contribute positively to the industry and society."
The RJC certification positions Blaze Metals among an elite group of industry leaders who are committed to advancing responsible business practices. This recognition is especially significant for regulators and our clients, who value transparency, integrity and sustainability in their investments and business partnerships.
Additionally, Blaze Metals is committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) through its philanthropic arm, the Oheneba Poku Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to driving social change and contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Since 2018, the Oheneba Poku Foundation in collaboration with the Asante Kingdom has been at the forefront of implementing programmes in landscape restoration, community-led afforestation programmes and social inclusion in all discussions on climate action initiatives in Ghana.
This transformative programme zeroes in on the imperative of raising awareness of the perils of land degradation and urging communities to embrace sustainable land management practices.
Blaze Metals FZ-LLC is a prominent company in the precious metals industry, specialising in the trading, refining and distribution of gold and other precious metals.
With a strong commitment to ethical sourcing and environmental sustainability, Blaze Metals delivers the highest quality products to its clients worldwide.