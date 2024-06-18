Featured

5 million TV homes to gain access to Free-to-Air HD viewing in Ghana

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 03:48

SES HD PLUS, a high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider in the country, has successfully transitioned from its subscription-based platform to the free-to-air (FTA) platform.

Advertisement

A release issued by the company in Accra yesterday said; “This positions the SES platform in Ghana as the first in Ghana to support broadcasters to offer HD channels on a FTA basis.

This ground-breaking move, underscores SES HD PLUS Ghana’s commitment to enhancing viewer experience and democratizing access to high-definition content starting 13 June 2024.”

The release said HD channels available for free-to-air viewing on the MultiTV platform operated by another SES affiliate, West Africa Platform Services GH LTD (WAPS) will include many television stations in the country, “offering viewers an exciting mix of high-definition television content at no cost.”

The release said FTA HD platform is open to all broadcasters and looks forward to partnering with more broadcasters.

Accessibility

The Chief Executive Officer of SES HD PLUS, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, said in the release that: "We are thrilled to collaborate with our channel partners to make quality TV viewing pictures more accessible to viewers.

By adopting a free-to-air model, we are enabling broadcasters and advertisers to enjoy the satellite reach as well as Ghanaians to enjoy the high-quality content that was previously available only to our subscription customers."

She further added more than five million households are currently connected to the MultiTV platform, adding that “this strategic additional offering of HD channels will not enhance and revolutionise television viewing experiences across. We look forward to the positive impact this change will bring to our customers and the broadcasting industry.”