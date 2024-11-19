Access Bank launches 'Power of 100 Africa'

Kweku Zurek Business News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 14:24

Access Bank, a leading commercial bank in Africa, has unveiled The Power of 100 Africa initiative, a groundbreaking project aimed at celebrating women who are driving transformational change across the continent.

The initiative builds on the success of the 2015 Power of 100 book, which spotlighted influential Nigerian women, and now expands its reach to honour trailblazing women in sectors such as business, healthcare, technology, and education across 16 African countries.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji, highlighted the motivation behind broadening the initiative's scope. “This year’s edition of Power of 100 will extend beyond Nigeria, celebrating women making significant impacts across the African continent. The Power of 100 Africa is not just a celebration, but a call to action,” she said.

Nominations for the initiative opened on November 7, 2024, with Access Bank inviting the public to help identify exceptional women—trailblazers, change-makers, and unsung heroes. Selected honorees will gain access to exclusive events, networking opportunities, and leadership development resources through Access Bank’s ‘W community.’ They will also participate in mentorship programmes, fostering leadership skills and community engagement.

Osayi Alile, Managing Director/CEO of ACT Foundation, explained that the project focuses on the 16 African countries where Access Bank has a presence, including Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, and South Africa, among others. “This approach ensures that the Bank can engage effectively with communities where it has established relationships, making the recognition and support truly impactful,” she noted.

A panel of industry experts and respected figures will oversee the nomination process to ensure transparency and fairness. Women from all 16 eligible countries are encouraged to submit their applications through the dedicated platform, powerof100.thewcommunity.com.

The Group Head of Retail at Access Bank, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, further emphasised the alignment of the project with the Bank’s mission. “The Power of 100 Africa aligns with Access Bank’s commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality. It reflects the Bank’s broader mission to foster economic growth, support leadership development, and drive positive societal change across Africa,” she said.

The initiative aims to inspire future generations by sharing the remarkable stories of African women who are breaking barriers and creating positive change in their communities.