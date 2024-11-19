Featured

GEXIM reaffirms support to farmers

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 14:29

THE Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has assured farmers of its commitment to offer financial support to develop their businesses as well as help grow the agricultural sector.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the bank, Rosemary Beryl Archer, mentioned the crucial role farmers played in the country’s industrialisation efforts hence the need to help improve their yield to support that sector.

She was speaking at the opening of a three-day small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) fair dubbed: “Farmer’s Mart” as part of activities to mark this year’s edition of the annual National Farmers’ Day celebrations in Accra.

The three-day fair forms part of activities to contribute to the successful execution of this year’s celebrations.

In addition, the fair will witness an exhibition of a wide range of innovative, affordable, authentic and quality made-in-Ghana products and services of world-class standard.

Products

Mrs Archer recognised the products displayed at the market, noting that the finished goods were a direct result of value addition to raw produce, a process championed by the bank.

“As you can see here, most of the products are finished products. They all emanated from raw produce, and when value is added, that's what we get, the finished product,” she said.

She further congratulated all Ghanaian farmers and fishermen on their enormous contribution to economic growth over the years and highlighted their important role in human survival.

“As a country, it is important to consolidate the gains made in the agricultural sector over the years. We have also witnessed the introduction of ground-breaking initiatives by the government to increase growth in agriculture as well as reforms to improve the regulatory framework to attract more private investment into the sector.”

As part of our mandate to assist the government to reposition the Ghanaian economy into an export-led one, the bank has made significant investments in agriculture and the value chain. Through several interventions, the bank is supporting SMEs in the sector to embrace value addition, and be more innovative with products of globally accepted standards,” she said.

Impact

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, praised the initiative, led by GEXIM, for showcasing the work of young entrepreneurs who add value to locally produced food, enhancing their appeal both domestically and internationally.

He stressed that the initiative aligned with the government’s vision of food production and market integration, which can help reduce post-harvest losses.

The deputy minister emphasised the importance of value addition, noting that it created opportunities for farmers and young entrepreneurs.

“By processing locally produced food, the shelf life of these products can be extended, preventing scarcity during off-seasons and such efforts would benefit farmers in rural areas, boost employment and enhance exports, which is crucial for Ghana’s agricultural sector,” he added.