Accra East ICAG supports Genesis Shishidzee

THE Accra East District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG), has donated items worth GH₵18,000 to Genesis Shishedzee, a non-profit basic school in Jamestown.

The items include bags of rice and beans, boxes of sanitary towel, soft drinks, learning materials and branded ICAG notebooks, liquid soap, toothpaste and toothbrush among others.

The donation was supported by the ARB Apex Bank.

Aside from the assorted items, the group of chartered accountants residing in Dansoman, Jamestown, Osu, Teshie, Nungua, Cantonments, Spintext and its environs also handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the school which currently has a student population of 270 from crèche to basic six.

Donation

The Chairperson of the Accra East District Society of ICAG, Benedicta Dedei Tagoe, led a delegation to hand over the items to the Founder of the day care centre, Racheal Naa Asabeah Annan last Friday.

The delegation took time to tour the school to assess further needs of the school where the society could support in the future.

The Chairperson explained that the donation, which is an annual initiative, formed part of society’s social responsibility.

She challenged the students to look beyond their current circumstance, and study hard to become the great people they aspire to be in future.

“You have a life beyond this environment in which you stay so you should work hard, learn your books in order to become the big people you see in society,” she said.

In order to mitigate the impact of the volatile economic environment on their businesses, Mrs Tagoe, underscored the need for bookkeeping particularly for Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

That, she said would help them make informed decisions capable of helping them to navigate the business terrain effectively.

She added that members of the society would be readily available to provide the needed professional support for SMEs to thrive.

Gratitude

The Founder of the school, which started operating in 2019, thanked the society for supporting the school.

“These items will last us for the entire term and we are very grateful for their support today,” she said.

She said further called on corporate Ghana and other benevolent institutions to support the Genesis Shishedzee to help make a positive impact in the lives of the children, who pay no fees to attend the school.