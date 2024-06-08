Next article: Meta plans to use Facebook and Instagram posts to train AI

Africa Data Centres and Onix Data Centre announce partnership

Business Desk Report Technology Jun - 08 - 2024 , 18:58

Ghana is set to become a key player in the continent's data storage revolution as Africa Data Centres joins forces with Onix Data Centre in a strategic partnership.

Advertisement

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Africa Data Centres, as they strive to extend their reach across the continent and offer world-class data solutions.

The deal will primarily focus on Ghana, but also explore mutually beneficial opportunities in other West African markets where Africa Data Centres currently lacks a physical presence. This strategic move allows them to offer customers a wider geographical reach, enhanced expertise, and a seamless experience across multiple locations.

Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, Regional Executive for West Africa at Africa Data Centres, spoke at the signing ceremony in Accra last Friday. He highlighted the partnership's potential to provide clients with exceptional data services, leveraging innovative technologies and sustainable practices to effectively serve the West African market.

Looking beyond Ghana, Dr. Ranganath also sees this collaboration as a stepping stone towards a more robust African data storage landscape, promoting data sovereignty within the continent.

The benefits extend beyond just data centres. Yen Choi, CEO of Onix Data Centre, emphasised the positive impact for various sectors, including financial institutions, online gamers, travel agencies, and social media influencers. He explained how the Ghanaian data centre will significantly improve the performance of internet-based platforms throughout the country.

The world-class nature of the facility was further emphasised by Mr. Choi. He stated that the data centre boasts the same level of quality as those used by tech giants like Facebook and Google.

The importance of local data storage for African nations was further underscored by Ladi Okuneye, CEO of UniCloud Africa. He stressed the critical role data plays in today's world, likening it to "the next oil globally." According to Mr. Okuneye, the ability for African countries to store their own data is becoming increasingly vital as its value continues to rise.

This partnership between Africa Data Centres and Onix Data Centre signifies a significant step forward for Ghana and West Africa in the ever-evolving world of data storage. As Africa's digital landscape continues to flourish, this focus on local solutions is likely to become even more prominent.