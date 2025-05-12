Next article: 6 Android and iPhone apps that are actually selling your data, security experts warn

ACDT champions civil society role in cybersecurity at Global Tech Forum in Dubai

GraphicOnline Technology May - 12 - 2025 , 19:23 2 minutes read

The Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has made a compelling case for greater civil society involvement in cybersecurity policy and innovation during its participation at GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East’s largest cybersecurity event, held in Dubai from May 6-8.

Joining other African delegates under the newly introduced African Pavilion, ACDT partnered with Ghana-based cybersecurity firm Daakyi LLC to highlight Africa’s growing contribution to global cybersecurity thought leadership. The centre’s message was clear: cybersecurity must go beyond technical infrastructure and enforcement to include grassroots engagement, inclusive education, and trust-building across communities.

“Our presence at GISEC is not just symbolic, it is a strategic statement,” said Kwesi Atuahene, Executive Director of ACDT. “It reaffirms that Africa has intellectual capital, solution-oriented actors and unique use-cases that can inform global cybersecurity thinking. And it challenges stakeholders to rethink the role of civil society not as passive observers but as co-creators of resilient digital ecosystems.”

At a time when digital threats on the continent are rising—from state-targeted ransomware attacks to phishing scams affecting everyday mobile money users—ACDT is calling for a shift in how cybersecurity is approached. Atuahene argues that civil society has been overlooked for too long, despite being uniquely positioned to help address the trust and policy deficits that often hinder the effectiveness of technical solutions.

Partnering with Daakyi LLC, ACDT used its platform in Dubai to present a holistic cybersecurity model rooted in public-private-civic collaboration. Nana Kwesi Nti, CEO of Daakyi, stressed the value of that synergy. “Cybersecurity is not only about firewalls and encryption, but also about trust, awareness, and inclusion,” he said. “Partnering with ACDT allows us to bridge the gap between technical innovation and community engagement.”

The ACDT-Daakyi exhibit showcased joint efforts in cybersecurity education, youth and civil service training, data protection advocacy, and the localisation of digital infrastructure strategies. The duo’s message resonated with attendees: African-led innovation must be inclusive and reflective of local realities.

The African Pavilion’s presence at GISEC Global is being hailed as a turning point for the continent’s engagement with the global cybersecurity sector. ACDT’s approach marks a departure from the dominant narrative that sees security as the sole domain of state actors and private tech firms.

“We must move from the securitisation to the democratisation of cybersecurity,” Atuahene stated. “This means investing in civil society not as a luxury but as a necessity. GISEC is where this message can resonate on a global stage.”