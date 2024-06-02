VIDEO: Watch how Deontay Wilder was brutally KO'd by Zhilei Zhang

Previous article: How much former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is getting paid at Fenerbahce

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 02 - 2024 , 12:00

Stunning ringside footage has emerged, potentially capturing the final moments of Deontay Wilder's illustrious boxing career.

The former WBC heavyweight champion suffered a devastating knockout by Zhilei Zhang during the main event of the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5 tournament in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

In the fifth round, Zhang landed a counter-right hook that left Wilder dazed and concussed, seeking assistance from the referee. The Chinese heavyweight, weighing significantly more than Wilder, pursued his opponent and delivered a follow-up punch that sent Wilder crashing to the canvas.

Disturbingly, Wilder's head bounced off the canvas, and he lay motionless in the dramatic footage released by DAZN after the bout. 'The Bronze Bomber' appeared completely disoriented as he struggled to his feet at the referee's nine count.

When asked to demonstrate his fitness to continue, Wilder staggered towards the official, prompting a swift stoppage of the fight.

Boxing fans took to social media to discuss the intense ringside footage and speculate on why Wilder seemed to turn his back during the final moments.

A much-anticipated fight with Anthony Joshua now appears unlikely, and retirement looms for Wilder after his fourth career defeat. Having begun his career with a remarkable 42-0-1 record, including 41 knockouts, Wilder has now lost four of his last five fights.

Wilder has yet to comment on his future in the ring, but at 38 years old, a decision to retire seems imminent following his second consecutive loss.

