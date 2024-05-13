Featured

Under-17 WAFU qualifiers: Starlets target good start

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 12:00

Ghana’s Black Starlets are fired up to kick-start their WAFU Zone B U17 Championship campaign with a game against Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

With the Championship serving as a qualifying tournament for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Black Starlets, who have been paired in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire and Benin, are eager to dispatch every opponent and pick a slot for the AFCON.

Ahead of Wednesday’s crucial opening game, the Starlets, under the guidance of Coach Laryea Kingston, have undergone a series of training rudiments as well as trial and friendly matches as part of preparations to aid them execute the job.

From their impressive display at the four-nation UEFA International Development Tournament in Russia a fortnight ago to their 2-0 walloping of Niger in a friendly last Thursday, the Ghanaians appear psyched up and ready to put up one of their best performances in the competition, which will end on Wednesday, May 29.

Ghana recorded two wins against Serbia (5-1) and Kazakhstan (5-1) after losing 1-3 to Russia at the UEFA International tourney and are seeking to build on the lessons learnt.

Prior to their participation in the UEFA tournament, the Starlets recorded triumphs against Golden Boys Academy (5-0) and Kotoku Shining Stars (4-1) before drawing with Golden Kicks FC (2-2) and Attram De Visser Academy (0-0) as they were unbeaten in their preparatory games for the tourney.

The Ghanaians are looking forward to replicating the feat in the WAFU B Championship, and Coach Kingston will rely on a host of young talents to undertake the job, including Godfred Sarpong, Joseph Narbi, Mark Kagawa, Harve Gbafa, Michael Armah and Benjamin Hanson.

Coach Kingston will also lineup Theophilus Ayamga, Haruna Baaki, Benjamin Tsivanyo, Ebenezer Annan, Abdulai Nortey and David Koranteng to seal the 2025 U17 AFCON deal.

In Group B, defending champions Nigeria will be up against Niger, Togo and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria will begin their title defence against Burkina Faso on Thursday at 3 p.m. while Togo face Niger on the same day at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named seven referees and seven assistant referees for the WAFU B Championship in Accra.

Among them are two Ghanaian FIFA Referees, Abdul Lateef Adaari who is a Centre Referee, and Emmanuel Dolagbanu, an Assistant Referee.