UFC star Alhassan throws weight behind MMA Ghana

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 10:35 2 minutes read

Ghanaian UFC fighter, Abdul Razak Alhassan, is in the country on a special mission to help Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ghana in the promotion, development and sustenance of the combat sports franchise in Ghana.

Las Vegas-based Alhassan, who has been the sole Ghanaian flag bearer in UFC flagship tournaments in the US since turning pro in 2013, was a special guest at the maiden MMA Ghana fight night presented by Global Warrior Champions at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra last Saturday.

The UFC middleweight star, who is keen to partner MMA Ghana President, Jeff Taylor, to unearth future stars, told the Daily Graphic that the time was right for more Ghanaian fighters to enrol on what was a rapidly growing sport with lucrative opportunities.

"As a fighter, it's always up and down, but I love fighting, so it's going well," he said of his own career with Elevation Fight Team.

"Jeff (Taylor) has been talking to me since 2015 for me to join and help with the sports so a lot of Ghanaians can get into it, so this time I decided to come home so we can get something done," Alhassan said.

"I really hope to get more Ghanaians to join, and that's why I'm here to help the youth, and I hope to do my best to help get them coaches and the needed tools so when they step in there, they can fight well," he added.

And Alhassan is excited at the prospects he has met so far in Accra, especially Emmanuel Lamptey, the only Ghanaian of five to win his fight and title on the stacked fight card last Saturday that also involved fighters from Benin, Togo, Nigeria and DR Congo

"The future looks very good. Emmanuel Lamptey, who won the belt, I saw him for only five minutes, and I gave him a few tutorials on what to do, and he did an amazing performance. It just shows how smart they are, so hopefully we get a lot of people to get involved and learn more about MMA so they can make a lot of money for their families," he said.

"It's growing very big globally and very fast, we don't want Ghanaians to be the late ones getting into this because the longer they take, the more we lose out on the many exciting opportunities it offers."

"Just like I've been alone fighting in the UFC, I wish that there were other Ghanaians with me who would support me. Hopefully, this is the beginning of getting there," he added.