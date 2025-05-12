Featured

Swimming: GH Dolphins reign supreme at President’s Cup

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 02:36 2 minutes read

GH Dolphins cemented their status as Ghana’s premier swimming club with a dominant display at the 2025 Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) President’s Cup, held at Borteyman Aquatic Centre in Accra.

Led by national swimming sensation Abeku Jackson, Dolphins delivered a stunning performance, bagging a whopping 62 medals — including 37 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze — to top the medals table at the one-day competition.

Their closest rivals, Marlins, settled for second place with a total of 32 medals, while GH Aquatic Masters took third with 24 medals.

There were individual honours too for the Dolphins, as Boris Ushinskii and 13-year-old Mercedes Abdallah were crowned Best Male and Best Female Swimmers of the competition, respectively.

The annual event was hosted under the auspices of GSA President, Delphina Quaye, attracting 181 swimmers from 11 clubs nationwide, all competing fiercely across 59 events.

Joining the fray were teams from Blue Fins, Blue Whales, African Sharks, Dolphins Swim Club Kumasi, Torpedo, Tema Seals, Jay Swim & Fitness Centre, and Felams Swim Club.

Mrs Quaye lauded the competition’s growing popularity, describing the turnout and standard of competition as a "massive source of pride" for the GSA.

“We are thrilled with the increasing numbers. The level of competition was impressive, and it shows that swimming in Ghana is on a positive trajectory,” she told journalists after the event.

She also expressed confidence in the future of Ghanaian swimming, highlighting upcoming events on the 2025 calendar — including the Ghana Swim League, the Channel 1 Swimming Tournament, and international fixtures such as the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore this July.

“I want to thank the swimmers, clubs, and especially the parents for embracing the sport. The progress is incredible. Just look at the under-10s — they’re swimming so well, and that gives us so much hope. When children start this young, the long-term impact on medal prospects is huge,” she added.