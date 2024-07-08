Featured

Santasi dominates Group D in MTN Ashanti Fest Inter Community Gala

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 13:52

The Santasi community football team has solidified its position at the top of Group D in this year’s MTN Ashanti Fest Inter Community gala, amassing an impressive seven points.

This year’s competition has seen Santasi pitted against formidable opponents including Bantama, Tafo, and Mamponteng, yet they have emerged as the dominant force.

Santasi's campaign began with a closely contested 1-1 draw against their fierce rivals Bantama. The match saw Bantama reduced to 10 men after a red card, which allowed Santasi to salvage a point.

Bouncing back from the draw, Santasi showcased their prowess with a resounding 3-0 victory over Tafo. Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, Israel, and Kofi Junior each found the back of the net, marking a statement win for the team.

The momentum continued as Santasi faced Mamponteng away, securing a 2-0 win thanks to a brace from Henry Opoku, who is fondly nicknamed 'Pogba' by fans for his midfield dynamism and goal-scoring ability.

Returning home, Santasi continued their winning streak by demolishing Mamponteng 3-0. Chibsah, Israel, and Kofi Junior were once again on the score sheet, further cementing their reputation as a formidable trio in this year’s competition.

With these victories, Santasi climbed to the summit of Group D with seven points. Bantama follows with five points, while Tafo and Mamponteng trail behind with two and one point, respectively.

The race for the goalking title is heating up, with Santasi’s Chibsah, Israel, and Kofi Junior each netting two goals. Henry Opoku of Bantama also has two goals to his name, setting the stage for an exciting contest for individual honours as the tournament progresses.