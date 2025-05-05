Featured

Rockstone floors young fighter in MMA thriller

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 15:52 4 minutes read

Ghanaian music legend Reggie Rockstone turned back the clock in spectacular fashion last Saturday night as he made a jaw-dropping Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut at the Bukom Boxing Arena, sealing a second-round submission victory over the much younger William Adom Nortey.

At 61, the man known as the “Godfather of Hiplife” proved age was but a number as he dominated the much younger Nortey – a 2023 African Games bronze medallist – in a thrilling featherweight (65kg) clash that headlined a pulsating evening of combat sport.

Despite being the underdog, Rockstone looked sharp, focused and impressively conditioned, although it was Nortey who took early control with slick footwork and aggressive combinations in the opening round.

He delivered a dangerous kick that sent Rockstone crashing to the canvas — only for the veteran to flip back up onto his feet like a scene from an action film, drawing wild applause and chants from the crowd.

Rockstone drew strength from the chaos and launched into a spirited comeback, overwhelming his opponent with a ferocious counterattack.

Nortey, clearly drained by his earlier efforts, began to fade, and Rockstone seized the opportunity with two explosive takedowns in the second round.

He then pinned Nortey to the mat and unleashed a barrage of unanswered strikes, forcing referee Derrick Macaire to call a halt to the bout just two minutes into the round.

The victory sparked wild celebrations inside the cage as Rockstone was joined by his wife, Zilla, and their two young children. One of them, wide-eyed and emotional, described the experience as “scary to watch”.

For those who dismissed Rockstone’s foray into MMA as a mere publicity stunt, his performance was a powerful rebuttal. Speaking to Graphic Sports after the bout, he declared:

“It’s not a victory that I expected, but I will continue to fight. It’s very healthy and I encourage the youth of Ghana to get involved. We can create many heroes and wealth through this sport.”

Rockstone also revealed his lifelong passion for martial arts, dating back to his days at Achimota School. He said his decision to step into the cage was about more than personal glory — it was a mission to help launch MMA in Ghana and give the sport a credible platform.

Indeed, the Rockstone vs Nortey clash was the headline act of a thrilling night of action organised by MMA Ghana in its push to popularise the sport.

The event attracted big names, including Ghana’s UFC star Abdul Razak Alhassan, who flew in from the US, and high-profile officials such as Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, and National Sports Authority boss, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Other contests

The main event saw Nigeria’s Victor Dooga overpower Ghana’s Mubarak Muhammed Entusah in the lightweight (70.1kg) category, forcing a first-round submission. Entusah, a last-minute replacement for Jonathan Lamptey, was out of his depth against the Nigerian powerhouse.

Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey, however, restored some pride by stopping Benin’s Mickaël Mahugnon Hossou in the first round of their middleweight (84kg) showdown.

Earlier, Awudu Yusuf Khali fell to Jean-Pierre Fergui Badgi of Senegal in the welterweight division (77kg), and Janet Acquah was overpowered by Kenya’s Felista Mugo in the night’s only female contest.

The drama unfolded in the opening bout when Ghanaian Charles Lamptey fell out of the cage and sustained an injury during his bantamweight clash with DR Congo’s Cedrick Kalengabout, resulting in a no-contest ruling.

The event also included two boxing exhibition bouts: Benin’s Adjitche Paulin made light work of Youssoupha Wade of Senegal in a first-round finish, while DR Congo’s Jerry Kambata stopped Aaron Ogouniyi of Benin in round two, both in the welterweight class.

The only contests to go the distance were Senegal’s Demba Seck edging Togo’s Fred Kudzele via a split decision in their featherweight (66kg) bout, and Christopher Moly of DR Congo securing a unanimous decision over Nigeria’s Emmanuel Christian.