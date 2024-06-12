Next article: Next AFCON could move to December 2025 to avoid clash with Club World Cup

Parliament to launch inaugural Democracy Cup

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 16:31

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, along with parliamentary leadership, will launch the inaugural Democracy Cup on Thursday, June 13, at the Justice D.F. Annan Auditorium, Parliament House, Accra.

The Democracy Cup is an initiative by Parliament to celebrate 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

The launch will be attended by Members of Parliament, media representatives, and officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and other stakeholders.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will compete for the maiden edition of the cup on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The winner will earn the chance to play against the United States-based club, DC United, in Washington later this year.

Additionally, there will be a special curtain-raiser match featuring Members of Parliament against former Black Stars players.

Last year, Parliament celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993, following the adoption of the 1992 Constitution, which marked the return of the country to a democratic system of governance.

Other activities planned to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debates, peace walks, and fun games.