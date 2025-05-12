Featured

Paintsil Academy set for Division One promotion

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 10:58 1 minute read

Deputy Black Stars coach John Paintsil is on a dual mission—guiding the national team and propelling his personal club, Paintsil Football Academy, into the second tier of Ghana football.

Paintsil, who doubles as the owner and head coach of the academy, told Graphic Sports that his side had qualified for the Greater Accra middle league and are now setting their sights on securing promotion to Division One.

He said whenever he was not engaged with the Black Stars or scouting talent for the national team, he dedicate his full attention to the Academy.

"We’ve worked really hard and I believe we can gain promotion to the Division One League next season,” he said.

His confidence follows an impressive 3-0 victory over Yitshar Football Club yesterday at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in a Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two Zone 5 encounter yesterday.

The win bolstered the team’s momentum ahead of the critical middle league matches.

Paintsil Academy, competing in a fiercely contested Zone 5, is looking to "weather the storm" and join the ranks of Ghana’s Division One clubs—a significant step for the young club.