Otto Addo apologizes to Ghanaians after Black Stars’ AFCON qualification failure

Kweku Zurek Sports News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 08:05

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has issued a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians following the national team’s disastrous campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday sealed their fate, marking the first time in 20 years the Black Stars have failed to qualify for the tournament.

“I am ready to apologize. I am so sorry that we did not do well and qualify. I am sorry because I know how it feels and how Ghanaians are hurt. I am so sorry,” Addo said during a post-match press conference. Despite the apology, Addo firmly rejected calls for his resignation, insisting he remains committed to leading the team.

Ghana’s campaign ended at the bottom of Group F with no wins, three draws, and three losses. The Black Stars fell to Sudan and Angola, both of whom secured their places at next year’s tournament in Morocco. Adding to the disappointment, former Black Stars coach and 1982 AFCON winner Kwasi Appiah led Sudan to qualification, further intensifying scrutiny of Ghana’s performance.

The failure to qualify caps a challenging period for the Black Stars, who have faced criticism for underwhelming performances at recent AFCON tournaments and World Cup outings. Fans and football analysts alike have called for major reforms within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the national team’s management.

As Ghanaians come to terms with the disappointment, the focus now shifts to the GFA's response and the steps needed to rebuild the Black Stars.

Otto Addo’s position as head coach remains under intense scrutiny, with the nation demanding accountability and a clear plan to restore Ghana’s footballing dominance.