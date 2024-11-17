Featured

Otto Addo: Angola played freely, Ghana buckled under pressure

Nov - 17 - 2024

Ghana’s coach Otto Addo has admitted that his side was second-best during their 1-1 draw against Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, a result that confirmed the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the tournament for the first time in two decades.

The match, held at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda, was a must-win for Ghana to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. Despite Jordan Ayew’s early brilliance with a stunning free-kick, Angola equalised in the 63rd minute through Zini Cabaca. The result left Ghana at the bottom of Group F, winless in five matches.

Reflecting on the performance, Addo conceded that Angola played with greater freedom while Ghana struggled under the weight of expectation.

“They [Angola] didn’t have anything to lose today; you could see they could play freely, while we were a little bit more under pressure," Addo said in his post-match remarks. "They pressed us very well and held us down in our half. It was difficult for us to play, but we were missing our intensity, and I think it was not good enough from our side.”

Addo also highlighted the critical role of home form in qualification campaigns, pointing to Ghana's failure to capitalise on home advantage earlier in the group stage.

“In these tournaments, you have to win your home games; very, very important," he explained. "And if you don’t win, it is always difficult to play away and try to win because every nation is strong at home.”

With their elimination confirmed, Ghana will host Niger in their final match on November 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium. However, the game holds little significance for the Black Stars, who will be looking to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign.