Featured

One Bullet: I will stop Quaye in round three

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 12:28

Accra's boxing aficionados are eagerly awaiting the clash between two formidable fighters, Michael "One Bullet" Ansah and Derrick Quaye, scheduled to take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 15.

Advertisement

The super-lightweight encounter promises to be a spectacle, with both fighters exuding confidence and determination to win.

Ansah, the self-proclaimed "landlord" of Accra, has broken his silence to assert his dominance over his younger opponent. Despite Quaye's impressive professional record, Ansah remains unfazed, confidently predicting a swift victory, declaring, "Quaye may not last beyond the third round."

In an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports last Friday, Ansah dismissed Quaye's boasts as mere attempts to bolster his ego, affirming that he would let his actions speak louder than words in the ring.

“In boxing, people talk a lot so I will pardon him but on the night I will also do my talking in the ring. Everyone knows me and know what I am made of and what I can do. If I don’t stop him in round three, I will destroy him totally in 12 rounds,” he said.

With 23 wins under his belt and a wealth of experience, Ansah intends to demonstrate why he's earned the nickname "One Bullet."

Quaye, on the other hand, enters the ring with a record of five wins and a draw from six bouts, exuding youthful energy and a hunger to challenge the established veteran.

The 22-year-old is undeterred by Ansah's confidence, daring to take on the seasoned fighter in what promises to be a captivating 10-round clash.

Behind the scenes, the rivalry between the two camps is intensifying, with fans passionately debating the outcome of the bout.

Promoter Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office Sports Promotions has capitalised on the hype. He has promised audiences one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory.

The stakes are high, with national and continental championship titles up for grabs on the night. As preparations reach fever pitch, both fighters are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory, ensuring they enter the ring in peak condition.

With the bout set to be officially announced to the public by the end of the week, anticipation is reaching fever pitch across the bustling communities of Jamestown, Korle Gonno and Mamprobi.

“It's been a war of words outside the ring and within the community with fans arguing all over. These two boxers are preparing like never before as the expectation of their fans is high and the two boxers look determined to go into the fight in their best shape possible in order not to disappoint their fans.”

Boxing enthusiasts can expect a night of thrilling action and unforgettable moments as Ansah and Quaye go head-to-head for supremacy in the ring.