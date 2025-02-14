Next article: Kim Lars Björkegren: We have the potential to achieve great things

New Queens coach unveiled

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 14:57 2 minutes read

Swede Kim Lars Bjorkegen, has been unveiled as the new coach of Ghana’s senior women’s football team, the Black Queens for the next two years.

The media unveiling which took place at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) head office on Friday, was a brief but significant event, with representatives of the stakeholders in women’s football in attendance.

Also present were GFA Executive Council Members Gideon Fosu and Samuel Aboabire. They were joined by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Technical Director, Professor Joseph Mintah and Queens’ assistant coach Anita Wiredu Mintah

Formally presenting him at the ceremony, a member of the ExCo, Gideon Fosu said the task of Coach Bjorkegen was cut out as he was expected to lead the team to rediscover their successful form.

“The two parties have already discussed and agreed on the task at hand that is why we have met here today to formalise the agreement and welcome him to the Ghana family.

“As a coach, he knows what he has signed up for and we assure him of all the support he will need to succeed at his job,” Mr Fosu, who represented the President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku said.

Coach Bjorkegen said aware of the potential of the Queens, he did not think twice to come on board when he was approached for the job.

He said he had no doubt what the team were capable of achieving and was eager to keep them on their steady path of recovery.

“I have been aware of the Mission Volta, I would want the team to continue on that path and also return to their former place among Africa’s top four team,” he said.

With 18 years of coaching experience handling women’s teams around different continents, he said he was eager to meet with the entire team and get straight down to work.

Their first assignment will be on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Pere Jego Stadium in Casablanca in an international friendly against Morocco’s senior team.

This game will serve as part of the two sides’ preparation for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled for Morocco in July.

The Moroccans play as hosts and the Queens as one of the 12 teams qualified to challenge South Africa for the title.