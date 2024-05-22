Featured

Mubarik wins two straight MVP awards

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 22 - 2024 , 12:40

Ghana's amputee national team forward, Mubarik Mohammed, has garnered significant attention with his stellar performances at the ongoing Amputee Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mubarik has won two consecutive Man-of-the-Match awards, underscoring his crucial role in the Black Challenge's campaign.

Last Sunday, Mubarik's brilliance was on full display as he scored twice in Ghana's dominant 4-0 victory over Gambia, earning him the best player accolade for the game.

He continued his exceptional form into Monday's match against Algeria, where he again scored a brace, leading the Black Challenge to a resounding 5-0 triumph over the North Africans.

Exceptional contribution

Mubarik's contributions have been instrumental in ensuring the Black Challenge's smooth progression to the next stage of the competition.

With four goals in the tournament so far, he is a key player in Ghana's quest to defend the title they won two years ago in Tanzania.

Despite his personal achievements, Mubarik humbly dedicated the awards to his teammates and coaching staff.

"Even though I was named the winner, I wouldn't describe it as an individual award," Mubarik stated.

"It was the contribution of my teammates on the pitch and the guidance of our coach that brought this honour," he stated.

The team's coach, Stephen Richard Obeng, has set an ambitious target of scoring at least 15 goals in the group stages, expressing confidence that his squad would achieve this goal.

Mubarik's outstanding performances have not only boosted Ghana's chances in the tournament but have also inspired his teammates and fans alike.

His ability to consistently deliver on the big stage highlights his talent and dedication, making him one of the standout players in the competition.