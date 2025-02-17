Featured

Medeama SC aim for grandstand finish after turbulent start

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 11:46 2 minutes read

The Board Chairman of Medeama SC, Dr Toni Aubynn, has defiantly backed the club to salvage their roller-coaster season and finish on a high, despite a patchy campaign that has left the Ghana Premier League champions languishing in 7th place.

The Mauve and Yellows, who stormed to league glory in the 2022/23 season, have struggled to replicate their title-winning form this season, amassing just 29 points at the halfway stage of the competition.

Their inconsistent performances have left fans frustrated, with the team dropping points in games they were expected to win while grinding out hard-fought victories in others.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports last Saturday, Dr Aubynn admitted the season had been far from smooth, describing it as “topsy-turvy” but maintained that the Tarkwa-based club remained well-placed to turn things around.

Advertisement

“The season has been up and down. We lost some games that we should not have lost, but overall, we are not playing badly,” he said, reflecting on a campaign that has been punctuated by both frustrating defeats and hard-fought victories.

New coach, new optimism

A significant turning point for the club came with the appointment of a new Head Coach, Ibrahim Tanko, a move the board believes will inject fresh energy into the squad.

Dr Aubynn expressed confidence in the ability of the former Accra Lions gaffer to steady the ship and steer Medeama SC back to winning ways, as the coach’s arrival had already sparked a renewed sense of belief within the squad, with players quickly adapting to his tactical approach and philosophy.

“We now have a new coach, so we are in a period of adjustment, but we are hopeful,” he noted, underlining the board’s faith in Tanko’s tactical approach and leadership.

With 10 matches remaining, Medeama SC are determined to push up the table and finish in a respectable position. A strong end to the season would not only restore confidence within the squad but also reaffirm their status as one of Ghana’s top sides.

For Dr Aubynn and the Medeama faithful, the focus is now firmly on ending the campaign with a flourish. After a season of highs and lows, the champions are ready to fight until the final whistle to ensure their turbulent journey ends on a triumphant note.