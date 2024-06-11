Man United teenager Forson to join Serie A side Monza
Manchester United midfielder Omari Forson will join Serie A side Monza when his contract at Old Trafford expires later this month.
It is understood Forson has agreed a contract to 2028, with the deal set to be officially confirmed later on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old made seven first-team appearances in the 2023-24 season, featuring in matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.
He rejected offers to extend his stay at United.
The London-born player joins a club that finished 12th in Italy's top flight, although it looked like being higher until they ended the season without a victory in their final nine matches.
