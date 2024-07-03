Featured

Malik Pimpong: Razak Pimpong's son called up to Denmark's U-17 team

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jul - 03 - 2024 , 18:36

Denmark’s U-17 head coach, Søren Hermansen, has selected Malik Pimpong, son of former Ghana striker Razak Pimpong, for the 20-man squad to represent the country in the 2024 Internordic tournament.

Advertisement

The 16-year-old, who plays for the FC Midtjylland youth team, a club where his father once played, is set to feature in the tournament. The Internordic series comprises friendly matches among Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Despite this selection, Malik retains the option to play for Ghana at the senior level in the future. According to FIFA eligibility rules, a player can change their nationality if they have only played at youth level and in friendlies at the senior level. Additionally, those under age 21 can switch after three years if they have played fewer than three competitive matches at the senior level.

Razak Pimpong, Malik’s father, made ten appearances for Ghana's senior team, including participation in the 2006 World Cup.

Denmark will kick off the series against Finland U17 on August 1, followed by a match against Norway on August 3, and will conclude their campaign against Sweden on August 8.