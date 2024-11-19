Featured

Lucky Ayisah claims victory at the 89th Ghana Open at Royal Golf Club

Lucky Annan Ayisah reaffirmed his status as one of Ghana’s finest professional golfers with a hard-fought victory at the 89th Ghana Open held at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi. Over four challenging rounds, Ayisah displayed brilliance and composure, posting an aggregate score of 278 to edge past Emos Korblah by a single stroke.

The Achimota-based golfer opened his campaign with a solid 69 and kept himself in contention with rounds of 72 and 67. On the final day, Ayisah navigated the course with a steady 70, holding off Korblah, whose scores of 69, 71, 67, and 72 saw him finish with a total of 279. Ayisah’s ability to maintain focus under mounting pressure was the key to his success.

Daniel Affum and Vincent Torgah both finished at 284 placing joint third for the competition. Torgah’s final-round 67 was a standout performance, but an earlier dip in form cost him a higher finish. Nyasha Muyambo from Zimbabwe rounded out the top five with a total score of 289, capping a consistent showing.

In the Amateur Men’s Championship, Kingsley Afful claimed the top spot with a gross score of 227 over three rounds. Afful’s steady play, highlighted by rounds of 76, 74, and 77, saw him rise to the challenge on a course that tested every facet of the game. His performance cemented his reputation as one of the leading amateurs in Ghana.

Daniel Asamani finished as the runner-up in the amateur division with a total score of 234, while Edward Dane Donton and Daniel Ntim tied at 235. Donton’s superb final round of 73 secured him third place on countback. Makafui Awudu Dzuke completed the top five with a total score of 237, his final-round 75 earning him plaudits for a strong finish.

The amateur competition underscored the depth of talent in Ghanaian golf, with players rising to the occasion under the pressure of a national championship. The Royal Golf Club’s demanding layout provided a stern test, rewarding accuracy and mental toughness across both professional and amateur categories.

The 89th Ghana Open was a celebration of Ghanaian golf at its finest, delivering memorable moments and a showcase of rising and established stars.

For Ayisah, this victory adds another chapter to his already illustrious career, while for the amateurs, it was a stage to announce their arrival on the national scene.

Winners in other categories included Irene Nakalembe (Ladies Professionals winner), Kwadwo Okyei-Gyeabour (Amateur Seniors winner), Grace Komladzei (Ladies Championsip/Handicap winner), Emelia Flynt (Ladies winner), Ben Blay Ofosu-Barko (Support A winner), Baffour Kwame Kusi II (Support B winner), Ekow Nyarko (Handicap R1-men winner) and Kwame Korsah (Senior Professional R1 winner).

The tournament was sponsored by Ghana Eximbank, Genser Energy, Millenium Insurance, FirstBank Ghana, Zonda Tec Ghana Ltd, Micasso, Caveman Watches, Telecel, PassionAir, X-Men, Emirates Airlines, Tekled, Bel-Aqua, Garmin, Villa La Aphro, Johnny Walker, The Royal Senchi, Belpak and Schweppes International.