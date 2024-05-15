Featured

Laryea Kingston: Black Starlets ready for WAFU tournament

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 13:54

Head coach of Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, has exuded unwavering confidence in his team's readiness for the opening clash against Ivory Coast in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The former national hero-turned-coach expressed optimism about his side's preparation and their ability to face their Ivorian counterparts head-on in the championship later today at the University of Ghana stadium.

In a pre-match statement, Kingston commended the Ghana Football Association for the invaluable support extended to his squad throughout the preparatory phase. "We are ready," Kingston asserted, and emphasised the meticulous groundwork undertaken by the team in anticipation of the tournament.

"Preparations have been very good, and from our last training session, the boys are looking very sharp for the game," he added with conviction.

Acknowledging the weight of expectations placed upon the team, particularly in light of Ghana's recent absence from the under-20 AFCON since 2017, Kingston admitted to the inherent pressure.

"Yes, we're under pressure to perform because in the last two editions, we have not been able to qualify," he conceded. The coach acknowledged the nation's high expectations but underscored his confidence in the squad's ability to rise to the occasion.

"There is pressure on us," Kingston affirmed, "but given the strides we've made with the team and the comprehensive preparations we've undergone, thanks to the FA, we are prepared."

With a sense of determination and assurance, Coach Kingston reaffirmed the Black Starlets' readiness to embark on their quest for qualification.

The Black Starlets are Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin, and they are poised to showcase their prowess and strive for a triumphant start to their campaign in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.