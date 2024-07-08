Featured

Kudus, Dr. Pambo visit St. Nicholas School

Football star, Mohammed Kudus, and Dr Prince Kofi Pambo, the team doctor of the Black Stars recently visited the St. Nicholas Charity Preparatory School in Tema Newtown to inspire the students on the importance of education and perseverance.

Kudus, who was recently crowned Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards for the second consecutive time, chose the school for his first post-award engagement and highlighted his commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities.

Mohammed Kudus, who also comes from a deprived community, shared his personal journey with the students, encouraging them to take their education seriously and dream big.

"I understand the challenges you face because I faced them too. Education is your key to a better future. Stay focused and work hard, and you can achieve anything," The “Starboy” told the students.

The visit, arranged by Dr. Pambo, included various activities such as basketball and football exhibitions. Kudus interacted with the children and delivered a short speech that resonated deeply with both students and staff.

"Coming from a similar background, I know how important it is for these children to see that their dreams are achievable. Mohammed's visit is a beacon of hope for them," Dr. Pambo added.

Ivan Quashigah, a renowned Ghanaian filmmaker and the founder and CEO of Farmhouse Productions, serves as a trustee of St. Nicholas Charity Preparatory School. He expressed his gratitude for Kudus' visit.

"Having someone of Kudus' stature take the time to visit and inspire our students is incredibly special. It shows them that they are not forgotten and that their dreams are valid," Quashigah said.