Issah's transfer imminent

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 11:22

DREAMS FC's 19-year-old sensation, Abdul Aziz Issah, is reportedly on the radar of several top European clubs following his standout performances in both domestic and international competitions.

Issah, who played a crucial role in Dreams FC's CAF Confederation Cup campaign and was instrumental in the Black Satellites' gold medal victory at the Africa Games, has become a highly sought-after talent.

Despite the growing speculation, Abdul Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC and Issah, has remained tight-lipped about the player's next move.

Speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview last Friday, Zito confirmed the interest from Europe but emphasised that the final decision rested with the club's management.

"I cannot tell you where he will be going next season. This is beyond me because the management takes charge of this aspect," Zito explained.

Zito expressed his full support for Issah's potential move to Europe and highlighted his involvement in the player's development from his early days in the lower-tier league to his current status as a key player for Dreams FC and the Black Satellites.

"I fully endorse the transfer of the player to a foreign team because I have been part of his development from his days with the lower-tier league until now," Zito stated.

The coach reassured fans and stakeholders that Dreams FC was well-prepared for any departures, including that of Issah.

He mentioned that the club had contingency plans in place and a robust feeder system to ensure that the team remained competitive. "The exit of Aziz or any of the players in the club will not affect Dreams FC because we have made backup plans for every player and believe our feeder club has enough talent to replace any player who departs," Zito added.