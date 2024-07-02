Featured

Inter Allies secure promotion to Division One League

Inter Allies has earned promotion to the Division One League after triumphing in the Volta Football Association Middle League on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The Capelli Boys clinched the victory by defeating WAFA SC in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

WAFA opened the scoring 15 minutes into the game, but Inter Allies equalised eight minutes into the second half.

Despite several attempts, neither side could find the net again within 90 minutes, leading to a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Inter Allies excelled in the shootout, successfully converting four of their kicks, while WAFA managed to score only one.

This victory means a lot to Inter Allies after they missed out on a place in the Division One League last season after losing in the final.

Match fixing scandal

The club was founded in October 1996 by Omar Nasser El-Eter, Rabeh Nasser El-Eter and the late Robert Tetteh, a former player for SS74 team of the seventies, Accra Great Olympics and the Black Stars.

In July 2021, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has confessed to scoring two intentional own goals in Saturday's Ghana Premier League clash with Ashanti Gold in order to defy an attempt at match-fixing from his own team.

The club lost 7–0 with Musah coming off the bench to net twice past his own keeper in the final 12 minutes. He claims that he did so on purpose as he believes that the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.

This led to their demotion to the Division Two League where they struggled in their campaign until last Sunday's triumph.