HALF TIME: Ghana 2-2 Nigeria in WAFU B third place playoff

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 17:19

Ghana and Nigeria are tied on two goals at the end of the initial half of the WAFU Zone B Championship third place playoff at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Nigeria opened the score line through Imrana Muhammad just five minutes into the game but the Starlets responded immediately with two goals courtesy Harve Gbafa who put Ghana in the lead.

Abdulmuiz Adeleke cancelled the deficit for Nigeria in the 42nd minute after tapping home the ball from the far right corner straight into Ghana’s net to make it 2-2 at the end of the first half. MORE….