Godwin Attram appointed coach of under-21

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 24 - 2024 , 17:32

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Godwin Attram as the head coach of the newly established under-21 national team.

This strategic decision aligns with Ghana's Football Philosophy (DNA), launched in 2023, which aims to nurture young talent and foster a culture of excellence from grassroots level to the national stage.

He will be assisted by Nana Yaw Amankwah, while Abdul Manaf Abubakar has been appointed as the Physiotherapist for the team. These appointments signify the GFA's commitment to providing top-tier support for the development of young players in the country.

Godwin Attram brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role, derived from an illustrious career as both a player and coach. As a former striker for renowned clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Silkeborg IF, and Accra Great Olympics, Attram's journey in the beautiful game has been nothing short of inspiring.

Under his leadership at Attram De Visser FC, a club he both coaches and owns, Godwin Attram has demonstrated his coaching prowess by nurturing budding talent and instilling a winning mentality within his players. His commitment to player development and tactical innovation has earned him respect both domestically and internationally.

The establishment of the under-21 national team marks another milestone in Ghana's quest for sustained success on the continental and global stages. Integrating this team within the framework of the Ghana Football Philosophy underscores the nation's dedication to holistic football development, emphasising not only winning matches but also nurturing well-rounded individuals on and off the pitch.