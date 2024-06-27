Featured

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku makes permanent switch to Istanbul Basaksehir

GraphicOnline Sports News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 12:29

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku has cemented his place at Istanbul Basaksehir after signing a permanent three-year deal with the Turkish club.

The 25-year-old centre-back impressed during his loan spell from Portuguese side Arouca last season, prompting Basaksehir to activate their purchase option. Opoku has committed his future to the club until 2027.

Opoku played a key role in Basaksehir's success last season, with his solid defensive performances helping them secure qualification for European competition. He made 28 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, chipping in with four goals and an assist.

His impressive form also earned him recognition on the international stage. Opoku received call-ups to the Ghana national team, known as the Black Stars, for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. He made his debut for Ghana in October 2023 and has already scored one goal in his three appearances.

Opoku's permanent move signifies a significant step forward in his career. Istanbul Basaksehir are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to his continued contribution in the upcoming seasons.