Featured

Elisha Owusu extends contract with Auxerre until 2027

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 12:53

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has signed a contract extension with AJ Auxerre, committing his future to the club until 2027.

Advertisement

This follows Auxerre's recent triumph in Ligue 2 and subsequent promotion to the French top flight.

As the vice-captain of Auxerre, Owusu played a crucial role in the club's successful campaign, making 33 appearances last season. He contributed one goal and two assists, showcasing his influence on the pitch.

Owusu joined Auxerre in 2021 but suffered a significant setback due to an Achilles injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of a Ligue 1 season that ended in relegation for the club. However, he made a strong comeback last season, becoming a vital part of the team’s setup.

Alongside his Black Stars compatriot Gideon Mensah, Owusu was instrumental in guiding Auxerre back to Ligue 1. His decision to extend his contract highlights his commitment to the club as they prepare to compete in the top tier of French football.