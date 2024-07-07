Featured

Ghana to host Angola on opening day of AFCON 2025 qualifiers

Jul - 07 - 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON).

According to CAF, the qualifiers would take place from September to November this year to make way for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for 2025.

Ghana will open its campaign against Angola at home before making a trip to Niger for the second Group F match scheduled for between September 2-10, 2024.

The Black Stars will later face Sudan in a double header in October as they host the 1970 African champions in Kumasi before traveling for the reverse fixture –in the week of October 7-15, 2024.

The final round of qualifiers will take place in November when Ghana trek to Luanda as guests of Angola before they wrap things up against Niger at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year. Otto Addo’s men are in search of a ticket to the biggest football tournament on African soil having previously won the title in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

The Group F Fixtures are attached below:

Matchday 1 &2: September 2-10, 2024

Matchday 3 & 4: October 7-15, 2024

Matchday 5 &6: November 11-19, 2024