Ghana Professional Boxing League starts July 13

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jul - 03 - 2024 , 14:18

The third season of the Ghana Professional Boxing League is scheduled to start on July 13, 2024 and end on April 19, 2025.

With 20 biweekly fight nights featuring various boxing gyms, the league will have Bel 7 Star Energy Drink as the title sponsor with Premium Motors Limited set to provide a Renault saloon vehicle as the prize for the ultimate winner.

New twists

Additionally, there will be a few new twists to this edition which will be unveiled by the organisers, IMAX Promotions, ahead of the start of the league season next week.

The Director of Operations of IMAX Promotions, organisers of the league in conjunction with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Alhaji Fadi Fatal, revealed that his outfit was committed to supporting and promoting boxing in the country.

He said over the past two seasons of the league, it had produced 280 thrilling boxing fights with IMAX Boxing Promotions earning the recognition as the highest recorded single boxing promoter on the continent.”

“These achievements were made possible by the general support of the Ghana Boxing Authority and IMAX Boxing Promotions which invested over GH¢10 million into the development of boxing in our nation over the past two seasons of the Ghana Boxing League,” he said.

Alhaji Fatal urged the government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue supporting initiations such as the boxing league, “to promote sports and youth development in the country.”

He expressed gratitude to the President of the GBA, Abraham Kotey Neequaye, as well as Jihad Hijazi of Premium Motors and Maxwell Tachie, Chairman of IMAX Promotions, for their commitment to the development and promotion of boxing in the country.

Successful competition

GBA President, Mr Neequaye, expressed his outfit’s readiness for the start of the new season and gave an assurance of a successful competition.

“We are about to start the 2024 league come July 13. The teams are all ready and we are going to have a good boxing. In the olden days, boxing happened to be the number one sport and still, we believe that we are the number one sport because it is only boxing in this country that we can boast of 12 world champions,” he said.

The GBA boss urged the Ghana Army to sign contracts with their boxers to reap the financial benefits of their investments to prevent some boxing managers out there from reaping where they had not sown.