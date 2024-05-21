Featured

Frimpong Manso named NASCO Coach of the Month

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 21 - 2024 , 13:11

Head Coach of Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Stephen Frimpong Manso, has been honoured as the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for April 2024.

This recognition comes after a series of impressive performances that saw his team climb the league table with notable results.

Frimpong Manso was shortlisted for the award alongside other distinguished coaches: Ibrahim Tanko of Accra Lions, FC Samartex's Nurudeen Amadu, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman FC, and Samuel Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities.

Despite the tough competition, Frimpong Manso's achievements in April set him apart from his peers.

Under his leadership, Bibiani Gold Stars FC secured three wins, one draw, and one loss in five league matches. During this period, the team scored four goals and conceded four, showcasing a balanced and competitive approach.

These results have earned Bibiani Gold Stars a total of 40 points, to position them 11th in the league standings.

For his outstanding efforts and contributions, Stephen Frimpong Manso will be awarded a 42-inch NASCO television set, courtesy of ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

This accolade not only acknowledges his tactical acumen and leadership but also highlights the progress and potential of Bibiani Gold Stars FC under his guidance.