French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini reaches first Grand Slam semi-final as women's singles last four takes shape

Olympics.com Sports News Jun - 05 - 2024 , 19:12

The semi-final line-up for the women's singles at the 2024 French Open tennis tournament is taking shape, with the story of the quarter-finals coming from 12th-seeded Jasmine Paolini who stunned fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina on Wednesday, 5 June.

After taking the first set 6-2, Paolini was bested by her opponent in the second 6-4. But the 28-year-old remained unphased to take the third 6-4 at Roland-Garros and book a spot in her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

"It was a really tough match. I was a bit too emotional in the second set," said Paolini, addressing the crowd on court after her win.

"I just tried to stay there every point, to forget what happened in the second set. I managed to come back and I just accept that and fight again.

"Thank you guys, thank you very much for cheering for me."

Paolini is set to meet 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the last four after the teenager pulled off a composed display to come from behind against Aryna Sabalenka.

The second seed overcame a turbulent start to the match, which saw her require medical attention, by taking the first set 6-7.

But Andreeva kept her composure, winning the second and third sets 6-4, 6-4 to book her spot in the semi-finals at the expense of the World no.2.

Coco Gauff and Iga Świątek headline the penultimate round of matches, with the former beating Ons Jabeur in a three-set thriller on Tuesday (4 June), coming from behind to win (4-6, 6-2, 6-3).

Świątek, meanwhile, saw off Markéta Vondroušová in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) later that day.