2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana's referee Laryea to handle Congo versus Morocco game

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 05 - 2024 , 19:25

Ghana and FIFA referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will take charge of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E qualifier between Congo and Morocco on Tuesday, June 11.

Referee Laryea will be assisted by compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant II), Roland Nii Dodoo Addy (Assistant Referee II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official) while Moussa Abakar Moussa will be the Match Commissioner.

The other officials include Evehe Divine Raphael from Cameroon - Referee Assessor and his compatriot Nduoa-Zie Christian as Security Officer.

The match is scheduled for Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasha on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.