Featured

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is now a pastor

Graphic Online Sports News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 12:31

Roberto Firmino, the former Liverpool and Brazil star, has announced his new role as a pastor of an evangelical church. The 32-year-old was consecrated at a church he founded in his hometown of Maceio on Sunday, June 30.

Advertisement

Firmino and his wife, Larissa, shared the news on Instagram, describing the occasion as "memorable and unforgettable."

They expressed their deep spiritual commitment, stating, "From our encounter with Christ, a longing burns in our hearts: that people may know this love that has reached us. Now we have another yearning and responsibility: to be pastors after God's own heart and who cooperate with the Kingdom."

The transformation follows Firmino's baptism in 2020, conducted in the swimming pool of his former teammate Alisson's house. Known for his faith, Firmino frequently shares religious messages and snapshots of himself preaching on social media.

In 2023, Firmino joined the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, where he has since made 34 appearances and scored nine goals.

Firmino is well-remembered for his eight-year tenure at Liverpool, where he formed a formidable attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. During his time with the Reds, he won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the 2021-22 Champions League.

On the international stage, Firmino earned 55 caps for Brazil and holds the record as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history with 82 goals.