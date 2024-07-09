Featured

Aaron Essel: St. Johnstone signs teenager from Ghana Premier League side

Scottish Premier League side St. Johnstone have confirmed the signing of promising Ghanaian talent Aaron Essel from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

The 18-year-old, known for his versatility in both midfield and defence, has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Essel, who played 13 times for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League last season, joined St. Johnstone after successfully completing a trial period. His debut as a trialist came in a match against Arbroath, where he impressed with his performance.

Expressing his excitement, Essel said, "I am so happy to sign here. It is a great step for me in my career and to develop. I am very proud and getting the chance to be here is a blessing. I want to show my qualities on the field - my tackles, my passing. I just want to develop to become a key player of the club. The staff, players, and manager have been amazing. The people here have been so welcoming. I love it and I am looking to do my best."

Manager Craig Levein praised the young player, stating, "Aaron is a young lad who has potential and he has a lot of the required skillsets to be a good player. He trained with us for about 10 days towards the end of last season and did really well. As we saw on Saturday against Arbroath, he can play in centre midfield. But he can also play full-back and at centre-back. We will see what time brings, but he has impressed with his all-round ability."

Essel, who has also represented Ghana in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations, is eager to continue his development at St. Johnstone and adapt to life in Perth. "I love the city and I am just trying to do my best to know more about it," he added.

St. Johnstone fans will be keen to see how the versatile youngster integrates into the team and contributes to their upcoming season.